Viral Video Shows Miami-Dade Cop Throw Black Woman To The Ground And Violently Arrest Her After She Called 911 For Help

After a video showing an officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department violently arrest a Black woman who called 911 for help went viral, the cop involved has been relieved of his duties.

On March 5, Dyma Loving called 911 to report a man, identified as Frank Tumm, was brandishing a shotgun during an argument with her and her friend Adrianna Green, reported NBC News. Shortly after Loving called the police, officers arrived on the scene and began speaking with Loving. Green, immediately pulled out her phone and recorded the interaction just in case the situation went awry. In the video, Loving, 26, is seen telling the officers that she was just threatened with a gun. As she becomes more emotional while giving her account, an officer, who was identified by the department as Alejandro Giraldo, grabs her by the arm and pushes her against the fence. Loving tells the officers "do not touch me," but her requests go ignored as a second cop, identified as Officer Calderon, grabs her other arm. "Record this. Do not touch me,” Loving says.

A black woman Called Miami-Dade Police For Help After A Man Brandished A Weapon and threaten her life. Yet, She Was Arrested for being distraught pic.twitter.com/xQ2vvDZZsW — Brother Tyrone X (@tyrone345345) March 13, 2019

Giraldo then puts his arm around Loving’s head and throws her on the ground, Calderon and a third unnamed officer hold Loving down as she is placed in handcuffs. "I wanted to call my kid," Loving says. "I just said I wanted to call my kid. My phone is dead. What do you not understand? I had a gun pointed in front of me and my kid is sick. I'm stressed out. I need to go call my children. I don't understand." Loving is then hoisted up onto her feet and placed in custody for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. The mother of three was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami and released after posting a $150 bond. On March 14, Loving, who is a mother of three, spoke with NBC News and said Giraldo allegedly told her she needed a mental evaluation. According to the incident report, Loving was "acting belligerent and would not obey commands" as officers were trying to investigate the call. "As we tried to keep the parties involved separated, Ms. Loving became further upset, very irate, and uncooperative," the report stated. "Ms. Loving began to scream at us causing a scene." As a result of the violent arrest, Loving suffered a minor cut on her elbow, but she refused medical treatment. Video of the incident has since gone viral. Miami-Dade Police Director Juan J. Perez called the video of Loving's arrest "deeply troubling" in a statement Wednesday. "Upon becoming aware of the video posted on social media, an immediate inquiry was initiated which resulted in the involved officer being relieved of duty and of his role as a field training officer," Perez said in the statement. "An investigation into the entire incident is currently ongoing and upon its conclusion, I will hold those that violated any of our policies and/or procedures accountable for their actions or lack thereof." A police spokesman said Giraldo was placed on administrative duties. Loving said Perez needs to "reassess" his entire department. "He needs to train them differently," she told NBC. "He needs a whole new team." The man Loving initially called police on was not arrested.

Written by BET Staff