New Reports Say Olivia Jade Missed First Week Of Classes At USC For Fiji Press Trip Amid News She And Sister Are Dropping Out

The power of wealth and nepotism reared its ugly head with the explosive news of the college admissions scandal that recently took place among Hollywood elites on behalf of their privileged children. Now, amid news that the daughters of actress Lori Loughlin – 19-year-old Olivia Jade , and 20-year-old Isabella Rose – are dropping out of the University of Southern California for fear of being “viciously bullied” in the aftermath of the fraud, it’s been revealed Olivia missed her first week of school at USC for an island vacation.

In lieu of attending her first week of classes, the teen YouTube star flew to Fiji for a press trip with other social media influencers.

She gloated about her trip on Instagram with photos and a video documenting her island getaway while other USC students began their semester.

While Olivia Jade apparently basks in entitlement, other young people aspiring to go to college find it a huge challenge to be accepted to schools like USC. In fact, in 2018, only 6 percent of newly admitted USC students were African-American with a total number of underrepresented minority populations at 26 percent.

Since news broke, Sephora and TRESemme, partners of Olivia Jade’s YouTube fame, have dropped their deals with her. According to the teenager, the beauty brands aren’t the only ones who have dropped her. In an emotional video she posted Thursday, which has since been removed, the YouTuber with nearly one million subscribers said she’s lost “a lot of friends.”

While wealth can legally ensure admittance into some of the country’s most highly sought-after colleges and universities through being a legacy benefiting from your grandparents' ability to send your parents to the school, large donations and other monetary support for the schools bankrolled by mom and dad, or “affirmative action for the rich and powerful,” most aspiring college students have to get in with high grades and extracurricular activities that give them a competitive edge. And if admitted to one of these prestigious schools, working class kids have to then balance attending their first week of classes with working minimum wage jobs to pay for tuition.

During a Congressional Black Caucus press call Friday, members condemned the college admissions scandal with the new CBC chair, Rep. Karen Bass, saying, “colleges historically have always favored the wealthy.”

As lawmakers demand hearings on the scandal, Bass, along with others in the CBC, are calling for an examination of the access provided inappropriately to the rich and famous.

Congresswoman Alma Adams described the scam as a “disgraceful way wealthy students were able to buy their way into college.” Meanwhile, she added, Historically Black Colleges and Universities are still fighting for access to the same federal resources as other schools.

“How was this able to happen and how can we ensure it doesn’t happen again?” she asked on the press call.

The CBC is currently working with Rep. Bobby Scott, a ranking member of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, to further examine these trends.

The former Fuller House star, Loughlin, who was recently dropped by both Netflix and Hallmark, and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were named among those who allegedly paid for their daughters to get into school, the girls decided to withdraw from the prestigious educational institution with full support from their parents, who are currently out on $1 million bond each.

As Olivia Jade enjoyed time aboard a yacht of a USC board of trustees member on Tuesday during spring break, news of the scandal broke and her mother was charged.

The teen, who previously said she didn’t “really care about school,” indicating it was a great way to experience partying, is now said to be “feeling like it’s the end of the world.”

The wealthy celebrity couple allegedly paid $500,000 for their girls to jump to the front of USC’s admissions line, ensuring them acceptance. It’s also been reported that Giannulli had to send William “Rick” Singer, the mastermind behind the scam, a photo of his daughter Isabella on a rowing machine in order to get the deal underway.

While Loughlin’s daughters are trying to “lay low” for now, other children tangled up in the salacious college admissions scandal aren’t so quick to stay out of the public eye. In fact, some, like Malcolm Abbott, son of New York food and beverage distribution executive Gregory Abbott and his wife, Marcia, used the moment to promote his latest rap album.

“Check out my CD, Cheese and Crackers,” he told the New York Post while puffing on “a giant blunt,” according to the publication.

Abbott’s parents allegedly paid $125,000 in an attempt to bump up their daughter’s SAT and ACT scores.