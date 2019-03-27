Family Confirms South Carolina 5th Grader Died From Injuries Sustained During Classroom Fight

A 10-year-old elementary school student reportedly died after getting into a fight at school.

Officials say RaNiya Wright of Colleton County South Carolina suffered serious injuries from a classroom fight at Forest Hills Elementary School on Monday (March 25).

After the alleged fight, Wright became unresponsive and was transferred to a nearby hospital where she was deemed in critical condition, her family says. The Colleton County School District claims another child involved in the fight has been suspended from school.

RaNiya Wright died Wednesday morning, according to Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey. The young girl’s school district’s Facebook page issued a short statement about her death. “We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student’s family at this time,” the post read.

Colleton County deputies confirm they’re investigating an assault between two students. The Colleton County School District said on Tuesday it’s cooperating with investigators.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help with funeral and other post-death-related expenses. So far, it’s raised $13,800 of a $12,000 goal.

Our thoughts are with the friends and family of RaNiya Wright.