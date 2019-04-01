Reports Say Nipsey Hussle Knew His Alleged Shooter

New details are emerging in the case of the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle : Los Angeles police believe the rapper knew the person who gunned him down.

Law enforcement sources tell the Los Angeles Times that the gunman was a personal acquaintance of the 33-year-old rapper and entrepreneur.

Although the shooter may have gang affiliation, police believe the motive is tied to a personal dispute. Los Angeles Times writer Richard Winton reported that the shooter was able to get physically close to Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, before he opened fire.