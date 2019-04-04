Eric Holder, The Man Suspected Of Fatally Shooting Nipsey Hussle, Charged With Murder

The man suspected of killing Nipsey Hussle has been charged with his murder.

On Thursday (April 4), Los Angeles County prosecutors filed charges against 29-year-old Eric Holder, which include murder and two counts of attempted murder. The charges come after the Slauson rapper was gunned down outside of his Marathon Clothing store on Sunday.

Holder is slated to appear in a downtown courtroom this afternoon, two days after his arrest and almost 48 hours after the manhunt for him began.

Authorities claim Holder and Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, know each other and had a conversation on Sunday afternoon outside Nipsey’s South LA store. They say Holder left the scene and eventually returned with a handgun and shot the rapper six times. Hussle later died at a nearby hospital. Two other men were wounded in the alleged attack.

Holder also faces felony firearm possession charges after it was learned he was under probation during the tragic incident. If convicted, Holder faces life in prison.