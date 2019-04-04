Nipsey Hussle's Charitable Work To Be Included In Congressional Record

“I will be heading to the House Floor next week to formally enter Nipsey Hussle’s contributions to South Los Angeles into the Congressional Record where it will be a part of United States history forever,” Bass tweeted.

The 33-year-old often spoke on his involvement with the Crip-affiliated street gang, the Rollin 60s. After his stint in the streets though, he was able to bring members of all gangs together and improve the lives of many. Much of the fortune Hussle was able to attain via his music career was funneled back into his community.

Nipsey purchased the Hyde Park strip mall, where he used to sell his mixtapes, and opened the Marathon Clothing store to sell his apparel line. He also had plans to redevelop the area with low-income housing and opened a STEM and business center in the city just last year to help young entrepreneurs with their ideas.

Nipsey Hussle was killed outside of his Los Angeles clothing store on Sunday. Tragically, he was reportedly at his store to pick out new clothes for a friend who had just been released from prison. Bass said the mark Hussle left on his community was indelible.

“Nipsey was a proponent of community development at the real estate and intellectual level,” the congresswoman told ABC News. “In real estate, he was all about empowerment, specifically when it came to the economic opportunity in South LA — being a part of the opportunity by becoming a real estate owner himself and immediately using the stores he opened as opportunities for employment for the community.”