White DC Resident Tells Howard University To ‘Move’ After Students Say The Yard Is Being Used As A Dog Park

Students at Howard University have begun noticing an increase in the number of local residents who use The Yard as a dog park, despite the many official dog parks in the area.

According to DCist, students on campus have seen more and more residents taking their dogs to do their business on the HBCU’s sacred spot known as The Yard.

The students not only view this change as a clear sign of gentrification, but they also find it blatantly disrespectful.

“The Yard is for the students and although everyone loves pets, I feel like it's disrespectful to have the pets just running around, especially when there are several parks around here,” Malakhi Briggs, a sophomore at Howard, told FOX5 DC. “If they come on The Yard and they're just walking through, I don't necessarily have a problem with that, but I still feel like there are other ways to get around D.C. without having to cut through a college campus.”

As part of Fox 5’s report, the local news station spoke with white D.C. resident Sean Grubbs-Robishaw, who had the audacity to suggest the campus move if students have a problem.