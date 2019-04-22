Viral Video Shows Easter Bunny Help Black Woman Getting Assaulted By White Man

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Easter Sunday was quite eventful in one Orlando neighborhood where a fight between a man and a woman ended with a visit from a local Easter Bunny.
The fight between the white man and Black woman took place on Orange Avenue, according to Instagram user Workfth, a local musician.
Although Workfth’s original video was deleted, copies of the clip were re-shared to social media, reported the Orlando Weekly.
According to Workfth, the fight started when a man bumped into a woman with dreads. The confrontation then escalated and the two were quickly exchanging blows.
In the video, the white man can be seen holding onto the leg of the woman as she tries to break free.
That’s when Peter Cottontail emerged from the crowd and assisted the woman in separating from the man.
Then the Easter Bunny starting throwing a few jabs of his own while people in the crowd yelled, "Beat his ass! Beat his ass!"
The man on the ground tried to swing at the bunny, who kept hitting him in the side until a police officer arrived at the scene.
Once everyone separated, the holiday mascot stood on the side and continued to shadow box for the cameras.
Orlando Police spokesperson Sgt. David Baker said the officer on the scene “broke up the incident and dispersed the parties involved,” but authorities don’t know what sparked the incident.
Baker told the Orlando Sentinel that no one involved wanted to press charges.
(Photo: Spiderplay/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS