Viral Video Shows Easter Bunny Help Black Woman Getting Assaulted By White Man

Easter Sunday was quite eventful in one Orlando neighborhood where a fight between a man and a woman ended with a visit from a local Easter Bunny.

The fight between the white man and Black woman took place on Orange Avenue, according to Instagram user Workfth, a local musician.

Although Workfth’s original video was deleted, copies of the clip were re-shared to social media, reported the Orlando Weekly.

According to Workfth, the fight started when a man bumped into a woman with dreads. The confrontation then escalated and the two were quickly exchanging blows.

In the video, the white man can be seen holding onto the leg of the woman as she tries to break free.

That’s when Peter Cottontail emerged from the crowd and assisted the woman in separating from the man.

Then the Easter Bunny starting throwing a few jabs of his own while people in the crowd yelled, "Beat his ass! Beat his ass!"