13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Jumped By Two Teens As She Walked Home From School

A 13-year-old girl from Texas has passed away following a fight with two teens who jumped her as she was walking home from school.

According to ABC News affiliate KTRK-TV, Kashala Francis’ mother Mamie Jackson says one of her daughter’s assailants kicked her in the head. The teen was a student at Attucks Middle School in Houston and died on Wednesday morning (April 24) after slipping into a coma.

She was under observation at Texas Children’s Hospital where doctors discovered a tumor in the back of her head. The injury may have been exacerbated by the fight she was involved in last Thursday afternoon.

It’s unclear, pending an autopsy, if the injuries from the fight caused Kashala’s death or if it was the tumor. Victor Senties, a spokesman for the Houston Police Department, says the incident is being investigated as a homicide until evidence shows otherwise.

"Until the autopsy is finished, we won't know," he told ABC News today.

No arrests have been made and no further details of the investigation have been revealed to the public as of now.

Houston Independent School District officials released a statement relaying that they are aware of the "off-campus altercation" and cooperating with the Houston Police Department in its investigation.