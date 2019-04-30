Freddie Gray’s Best Friend Juan Grant Killed In Baltimore

A weekend shooting in Baltimore has reportedly claimed the life of Juan Grant, a close friend of Freddie Gray.

Police are investigating the tragic incident, which occurred just past the four-year anniversary of Gray’s death at the hands of police on April 12, 2015.

Authorities say Grant’s black Cadillac collided with a dirt bike and when the 33-year-old got out of the car, he was shot in the head. He later died at a local hospital from the gunshot wound. No arrests have been made.

Grant was reportedly en route back to his grandmother’s house at around 8 p.m. “I don’t know whether it was to confront this person or to see if this person was okay,” his grandmother told the Baltimore Sun of her grandson’s reasoning for leaving his car. “Whoever it was just shot him.”