Ex-Fiance Of Woman Whose 4-Year-Old Daughter Went Missing Is In Police Custody

Derion Vance has been charged with evidence tampering in Maleah Davis’ disappearance.

Published 16 hours ago

Four-year-old Maleah Davis went missing a week ago and now her mother’s former fiancé has become the prime person of interest in her disappearance.

Derion Vence was supposedly watching his stepdaughter on Saturday (May 4) when she went missing. He had told police that he was on the way to the airport to pick up Maleah’s mother and had both Maleah and his 1-year-old son in his car.

On the way, he claims he heard a “popping noise” and stopped his vehicle because he believed he had a flat tire and was knocked unconscious by three strangers who pulled up in a blue pickup truck. When he woke up a day later, he says that’s when he noticed Maleah was gone.

Vence’s car was found two days ago in the parking lot of a shopping mall in Missouri City, Texas. The 26-year-old has now been charged on suspicion of tampering with evidence, a human corpse, according to Harris County jail’s website.

Police in Houston have yet to publicly announce that a body has been found however investigators reportedly found blood evidence linking Maleah to Vence’s apartment.

Derion Vence was arrested on Saturday (May 11) at a relative’s house in suburban Houston and a court appearance is scheduled for Monday. Police previously spelled the man’s name as “Darion.”

