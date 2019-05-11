Ex-Fiance Of Woman Whose 4-Year-Old Daughter Went Missing Is In Police Custody

Four-year-old Maleah Davis went missing a week ago and now her mother’s former fiancé has become the prime person of interest in her disappearance.

Derion Vence was supposedly watching his stepdaughter on Saturday (May 4) when she went missing. He had told police that he was on the way to the airport to pick up Maleah’s mother and had both Maleah and his 1-year-old son in his car.

On the way, he claims he heard a “popping noise” and stopped his vehicle because he believed he had a flat tire and was knocked unconscious by three strangers who pulled up in a blue pickup truck. When he woke up a day later, he says that’s when he noticed Maleah was gone.