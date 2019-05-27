14-Year-Old Makes History At Spelman College

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A teen just became the youngest student to ever be admitted to Spelman College.
Sydney Wilson from DeKalb County just celebrated her 14th birthday last week. Making this year one to remember, she is set to begin her freshman year at Spelman College this fall as the youngest student in the college's history.
Wilson opened up to WSBTV about her early interest in college, explaining that it all began in the second grade when she knew she was different than her classmates.
"I just stayed on my path," she said, adding that she overlooked the teasing over her smarts. "I didn't really feel like I needed to be popular... because, I mean, I like myself."
She got the tools she needed when her parents enrolled her in Wilson Academy in Lithonia. It was there she began taking high school classes at only 10 years old.
Three years later, she applied to Spelman. The school later emailed her father, notifying him that she was accepted.
"So, he calls me in and he says, 'Look at the computer!'" she said, recalling the moment she learned she was about to become a Spelmanite. "So I looked at it, and I just melt. I was screaming and I was crying. I ran out to tell my family, and we took a bunch of pictures and posted it on Instagram and everything."
Though she's sure to be much younger than her prospected classmates at the all-female institution, Wilson is adamant that she live a normal college life — and that includes living on campus.
"I've been with the older kids all my life, so socially, I don't think it will be a problem for me," she said.
She plans to major in biology and eventually pursue medical research.
Watch her speak more on her road to college, below:
(Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS