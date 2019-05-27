14-Year-Old Makes History At Spelman College

A teen just became the youngest student to ever be admitted to Spelman College.

Sydney Wilson from DeKalb County just celebrated her 14th birthday last week. Making this year one to remember, she is set to begin her freshman year at Spelman College this fall as the youngest student in the college's history.

Wilson opened up to WSBTV about her early interest in college, explaining that it all began in the second grade when she knew she was different than her classmates.

"I just stayed on my path," she said, adding that she overlooked the teasing over her smarts. "I didn't really feel like I needed to be popular... because, I mean, I like myself."