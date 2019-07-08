White YouTube Employee Calls Cops On Black Man For ‘Trespassing’ As Son Begs Him To Stop In Viral Video

A widely circulated viral video recorded on July 4 shows a white man calling the cops on a Black man who was waiting for his friend outside an apartment building, all while his son begs him to hang up the phone.

On Thursday, software engineer Wesley Michel was waiting for his friend outside a San Francisco condo when a white man and his young son approached him. The man, who has since been identified as Christopher Cukor, asked to know the name of Michel’s friend who lived on the property.

When Michel refused to give the name of his friend, Cukor accused him of "trespassing,” pulled out a phone, and dialed 911.

In the video filmed by Michel, Cukor can be heard telling police about a "trespasser” with Michel’s description.