Charles Barkley Says 'Both Parties Suck' At Catering To Black Voters

Charles Barkley has built a reputation of unapologetically sharing his opinion on any topic, especially politics.

The former NBA star recently blasted the Democratic Party for taking Black voters for granted and deliberately giving the false impression that their needs are a priority every four years.

"I think all politicians take Black folks for granted," he told Yahoo News. "They talk to Black folks every four years and that's about it... and then do nothing about it. Both parties suck in that aspect."

This isn't the first time that Barkley has expressed these thoughts. In December 2017, he criticized the Democratic Party's handling of Black voters during his campaign in support of Doug Jones' 2017 Senate bid in Alabama. He specifically said that the party needed to "get off their a*s and start making life better for Black folks and people who are poor."

In response to this critique, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said he "heard Charles Barkley loudly and clearly."

Barkley was even present at Tuesday evening's debate and doubled down on his words, stressing that things have yet to improve.

"It's an economic thing... and that's what both parties have been neglecting, especially the Democratic Party," he said. "Every Black person I know has always voted Democratic and, with the exception of a few guys who can play sports, all those people are still poor."