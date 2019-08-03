White Couple Allegedly Adopted Two Children From Ghana And Starved Them

A couple from Iowa reportedly adopted a brother and sister from Ghana and then allegedly starved them and treated them worse than their other children.

Kenny Fry, 42, and his wife Kelly, 40, adopted a 10-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy from Ghana and flew them to Osceola, Iowa to join their family. Abuse soon followed, however, and it was neighbors who stepped in to rescue the two kids.

According to KCRG, the neighbor saw them locked outside the Fry residence in January 2018 when the temperature was just 15 degrees.

“They were knocking on the door. It sounded like they were crying, ‘Let me in,’” the neighbor detailed to the news station. “I can’t say exactly what they were saying, but I could hear crying out. I just thought, ‘Something is not right.’ Just knowing it was so cold outside and those poor kids were locked out.”

The two children were found extremely malnourished by authorities and were taken into the care of social workers. They told the social workers that if they left their rooms an alarm would sound and they’d have to do push-ups and squat exercises as punishment. The bedroom they shared was reportedly only furnished with a small plastic mat, blanket and bucket for them to use as a toilet.

Doctors found the girl had a distended abdomen consistent with malnutrition while her brother was very undersized for his age.

According to the Des Moines Register, the pair of children told social workers how they were made to eat oatmeal for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Frys have five other children whom were reportedly cared for properly.

Kenny and Kelly Fry plead guilty to two counts of child endangerment last week after striking a plea deal. They were sentenced to two years probation, 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay a $12,500 fine. They claim the abuse was to punish the children for misbehavior, however, social workers say the children were well-behaved and didn’t exhibit any of the characteristics their adoptive parents described.



The children were reportedly placed with relatives.