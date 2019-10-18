Rikers Island To Close Thanks To Advocacy Of Victims And Survivors

Droves of native New Yorkers and activists arrived at the steps of City Hall on Thursday (Oct. 17), demanding the closure of Rikers Island, one of the country’s largest jail complexes notorious for its heinous abuse and correctional mismanagement.

Rikers’ reputation came to a head in 2017, when Jay-Z partnered with Netflix to premiere a four-part documentary on Kalief Browder, a Black teen from the Bronx who ultimately committed suicide after years of severe punishment under the watch of a facility that wrongly imprisoned him. One former employee at Rikers corroborates what many learned for the first time with Browder’s story.

“For the last eight years, I’ve been trying to fight directly to change the conditions on Rikers Island after working there and then being fired for telling the truth,” said Dr. Victoria A. Phillips, a lead organizer at the march campaigning to shutter the infamous institution, which sits on a 400 acre land mass in the East River.

“I'm here because my mother's buried in a military cemetery and she died for the illusion of justice that Black and Brown people still have yet to receive in this country. I'm here today to try to end that illusion and actually make it a reality.”

The proposal that was approved by the City Council on Thursday will replace Rikers Island with four drastically smaller jails in four of the largest boroughs: Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx. For the system’s own victims and survivors, the vote to abolish Rikers Island was a sweeping victory.

“One of the most important things to acknowledge is the city's going to go from 15,000 beds to 3,800 beds. So when we talk about decarcerating, that's huge. You’re also talking about improving conditions for anyone who's going to be remanded. We deserve improved conditions. People deserve improved conditions, because we know people are still going to be left behind on Rikers and we can't let that happen,” explained Vidal Guzman, who himself was tried at 16 as an adult and sent to prison upstate before landing in Rikers Island for nearly four years of his seven-year bid.