‘Humiliated’ Black College Student Says White Professor Used The N-Word To ‘Get A Reaction’

A Black Canadian college student says her White professor used the N-word during a class lecture about house slaves and said the “term came spontaneously.”

Andrew Wenaus, an English professor at Western University in Ontario, Canada, teaches a course called Reading Popular Culture, which analyzes the Black culture industry, CBC News reports.

During a lesson, the professor played an episode of the 1990s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to discuss the topic of Black pop culture.

But things went wrong when he began talking about the pre-emancipation era. He compared house slaves to field slaves and used the N-word to get a reaction out of his students, CBC News reports.

“He was explaining that during pre-emancipation, there were house slaves and there were field slaves,” fourth-year Western University student Chizoba Oriuwa told CBC News.

Oriuwa says she’s one of four Black students in the class.

“Then he said house slaves were referred to as ‘house n*****,” she continued. “He said the full derogatory term.

“I was frozen and shocked because I couldn’t believe that he could say the word so carelessly and nonchalantly,” she added.

When another Black student in the class told Wenaus that saying “house slave” would have sufficed, according to Oriuwa, he replied he used the racial slur to “get a reaction” from the class, CBC reports.

“I instantly felt like my presence as a Black student, who sat in the front-row seat, was overlooked,” she said. “I felt devalued. I felt deeply humiliated and angered that he said something like this.”

Oriuwa reportedly spoke privately with Wenaus after the lecture and told him he didn’t have the right to use the word, regardless of context, CBC reports.

Another Black student, Mitch Dairo, spoke out about the incident in Wenaus’ class on Instagram, which was later posted on Twitter.

“A prof really tried to exploit a group of people by using the N word to see what the reaction would be … are Black people experiments,” Dairo wrote. “People in class GIGGLED. The only people that called out the prof were 2 Black students. Everyone else was mute.”