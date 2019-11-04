North Carolina Cop Reportedly Dragged Black Woman Out Of Car During A Traffic Stop

A Black woman wants a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper to be investigated after he used excessive force during a traffic stop near Raleigh.

Charish Jones began live-streaming the incident to Facebook Live on her cellphone when she was pulled over on the evening of Thursday, October 31.

Their initial exchange, which prompted the 37-year-old to began filming, was not captured on video. Before she began taping, Trooper Zach Bumgardner allegedly said, “You ran that red light,” when she responded “it was yellow.” He said, “My light was green, are you stupid?'"

Jones told ABC 11, “And he said, ‘Do you comprehend what I’m saying?'”

The video begins with Bumgardner asking Jones to get out of her car.

On the recording, Jones could be heard saying she did not feel comfortable getting out of her vehicle with her 15-year-old also present in the car’s backseat.

“Why would I need to step out of the car?" asked Jones.

"Because I'm asking you to," Bumgardner replies.

"Why? I don't feel comfortable," Jones responded.

Jones refused to exit her car when Bumgardner persists, "You're going to step out, or you're going to jail,” citing the Supreme Court decision of Pennsylvania v. Mimms. The 1977 criminal law case says a police officer ordering a person out of a car following a traffic stop would not violate the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures.