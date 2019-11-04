Op-Ed: Why The Taboo Of Child Support And Black Families Still Sparks Heated Debates

I was just standing in line to get some information.

I wanted to ask a few questions, familiarize myself with the process and generally better understand what I might be getting myself into.

I was one person away from the front of the line, and just before the clerk called, “next,” a tall, mountain of a man staggered past me and mumbled, “Stupid b*tches, filing for child support.”

I eyeballed the room, taking silent calculations. The majority of the people in the family courthouse on Jay Street looked like me, a Black woman.

There were a few men scattered throughout the room, and virtually no one was white save for two police officers occupying a corner.

The reason the man at the clerk’s office was so disgruntled is because of a stigma that Kenese Dowdy, Esq refers to as the “broke woman’s hustle.” It's a stigma that affects the 51% of Black children in the U.S., whose parents are not co-habitating.

Dowdy is a Chicago-based attorney who practices family law with the intention of educating families to make informed choices. She explained why child support can feel like a very cut-and-dry solution for an otherwise messy problem. “[Family law courts] are trying to do something very objective, for something that is very subjective. Families are very subjective, it’s very unique. No two families are alike. And so the only thing that courts can enforce is financial payment.”

That financial payment is typically concluded by calculating the income of the non-custodial parent. In New York, for example, child support is exactly 17% of the non-custodial parent’s income for one child (slightly more for additional children). But the situation gets sticky when the payments stop.

The custodial parent and the non-custodial parent (usually the mother) will then experience two very different realities that threaten to tear apart any hope of communication or healthy family development.

When child support payments go missing, many custodial mothers are forced to sign up for state financial aid. Currently, 59% of single mothers receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program). Depending on the state, this is a benefit that is only available to custodial parents who participate in the child support program.

That child support is then pursued by the state to recover the funds used to provide aid. With state involvement comes interest and fees that incur each month. This also brings unnecessary disputes between parents and strain on the entire family.

Even if the mother does not file for state aid, she may still need help supporting the children. There has been a lot of debate about how child support should be used by custodial mothers. This long-standing argument helped birthed the stigma of being a “baby mama” looking for free money. We see this on a larger scale in celebrity news.

Shortly after they split in 2009, Nas was ordered to pay $50,000 a month to his ex-wife, Kelis. Reports on exact numbers vary, but of that amount, allegedly somewhere between $5,000 and $8,000 went to child support. (The rest was spousal support.)

Kelis was attacked in the media and depicted as a greedy “baby mama” out for her own financial gain. After XXL Magazine tweeted about the news, the comments were flooded with backlash about her and women in general.