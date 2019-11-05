Trump 2020 Campaign Announces ‘Black Voices For Trump’ Coalition

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
On Monday (Nov. 4) Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign announced its latest effort to recruit Black Americans with the launch of a new coalition: “Black Voices for Trump.”
President Trump’s coalition will launch at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on Friday (Nov. 8).
He chose the Southern city as the coalition’s starting ground because it’s an epicenter of Black life and the region’s fast-growing African-American population, according to a senior White House official, reports WSB-TV.
"Black Americans have never had a better champion than President Trump," Katrina Pierson, senior advisor at Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. told Newsweek. "The Black Voices for Trump coalition will be a national effort to mobilize and empower Black Americans who support President Trump to help get the message of 'Promises Made, Promises Kept' into communities across America."
Trump’s agenda for the launch is to address the Black unemployment rate and to highlight a program in the Republicans’ 2017 tax-cut legislation that encourages investors to put money into underserved communities.
As Trump attempts to drum up support among Black voters in Atlanta, the community might not be forgiving of the latest insult he had for the city.
He previously tweeted in response to U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Atlanta), saying the city is in “horrible shape and falling apart.”
RELATED: Look: Trump's Attack On John Lewis Backfires Causing The Civil Rights Legend's Books To Sell Out
And Republicans might have a difficult time recruiting Black votes with Atlanta’s predominantly liberal community.
A recent poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that only four percent of Black Americans think Trump’s actions have been good for African-Americans in general, and 81 percent think he’s made things worse.
Regardless, Trump’s coalition launch will take place at 3 p.m. at the downtown Atlanta convention center after a high-dollar fundraiser to support Senator David Perdue. "Black Americans' strong support for President Trump will ensure a second term for the president," said Pierson.
Vice President Mike Pence will also be in attendance.
(Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS