Trump 2020 Campaign Announces ‘Black Voices For Trump’ Coalition

On Monday (Nov. 4) Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign announced its latest effort to recruit Black Americans with the launch of a new coalition: “Black Voices for Trump.”

President Trump’s coalition will launch at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on Friday (Nov. 8).

He chose the Southern city as the coalition’s starting ground because it’s an epicenter of Black life and the region’s fast-growing African-American population, according to a senior White House official, reports WSB-TV.

"Black Americans have never had a better champion than President Trump," Katrina Pierson, senior advisor at Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. told Newsweek. "The Black Voices for Trump coalition will be a national effort to mobilize and empower Black Americans who support President Trump to help get the message of 'Promises Made, Promises Kept' into communities across America."

Trump’s agenda for the launch is to address the Black unemployment rate and to highlight a program in the Republicans’ 2017 tax-cut legislation that encourages investors to put money into underserved communities.

As Trump attempts to drum up support among Black voters in Atlanta, the community might not be forgiving of the latest insult he had for the city.

He previously tweeted in response to U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Atlanta), saying the city is in “horrible shape and falling apart.”

