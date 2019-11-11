Natalee Holloway’s Mom Joins Search For Aniah Blanchard, Who Suffered ‘Life-Threatening Injury’

Holloway teamed up with Texas EquuSearch on Saturday (Nov. 9), according to a Facebook post by the non-profit group, who also assisted in the search for her daughter Natalee, AL.com reports.

The mother of the Mountain Brook teen has now joined the efforts in finding the 19-year-old missing Alabama college student , who was last seen at a convenience store in Alabama on Oct. 23.

Beth Holloway ’s daughter Natalee Holloway went missing 14 years ago during a high school graduation trip to Aruba. Natalee’s remains have never been found, and she was declared legally dead, according to AL.com .

Joining in the search to find Aniah Blanchard is a woman who knows all too well what it’s like to have a child go missing.

On Wednesday (Nov. 6), the same day police in Auburn released new photos of a person of interest in the Blanchard case, Holloway met with her parents, ABC News reports.

“I followed Natalee’s case and I’ve always admired her for her strength — just thought she was an amazing lady,” Aniah’s mother Haley-Harris, the wife of UFC heavyweight Walt Harris, told ABC News. “She’s an amazing woman and I think she’s going to be a great support for us.”

On Thursday (Nov. 7), Ibraheem Yazeed, 30, was captured in Pensacola, Florida, by U.S. Marshals after a warrant was issued for his arrest in the disappearance of Blanchard.

He was booked into jail early Friday (Nov. 8) morning. Blanchard remains missing.

RELATED: Aniah Blanchard Kidnapping Suspect Ibraheem Yazeed Arrested In Florida

According to the Auburn Police Department, evidence determined Yazeed, who is from Montgomery, was at the same location where Blanchard was last seen.

Surveillance video showed Yazeed inside the Alabama convenience store the same day Blanchard disappeared.

Pensacola officers received a tip alerting them that Yazeed was in the area of Pine Forest and I-10 in Escambia County, and they notified the U.S. Marshals Service.

“When we arrived on the scene, the suspect fled the area, but he was located by Escambia sheriff’s officers and marshals in a wooded area near the exit,” Maj. Andrew Hobbs, of the Escambia County Sheriff’s office said at the time.

Authorities also reported additional arrests are expected to be made in this case.

Yazeed has a long history of violence crimes, including kidnapping and attempted murder.

RELATED: Police Say Missing 19-Year-Old Aniah Blanchard ‘Was Harmed’ And A Victim Of Foul Play

On Oct. 31, the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences examined Blanchard’s vehicle, a black 2017 Honda CR-V, which was located 50 miles from Auburn at an apartment complex in Montgomery on Oct. 25, the day after her family reported her missing.

Examiners determined she was “harmed and is considered to be a victim of foul play.”

Blood evidence was found inside Blanchard’s abandoned vehicle, according to a newly obtained affidavit in the case. The document states the evidence “was indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury,” CBS7 reports.

Additionally, the affidavit states a witness identified Yazeed as the person he saw “forcing Blanchard into a vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in the vehicle,” CBS7 reports.

After receiving the evidence found in her car, the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences confirmed the blood was Blanchard’s, CBS7 reports.

The reward for information on Blanchard’s whereabouts has increased to $105,000 as of Thursday (Nov. 7).

“I want to ask everyone to continue posting my baby girls pictures until she is home safe,” Blanchard’s father, Elijah Blanchard, wrote on Facebook Saturday (Nov. 9).

“I appreciate everyone that has been diligent in doing what’s right,” he continued. “Also, pray for my family for strength during this time. Aniah is a Blanchard and she is strong and she is depending on me and everyone to find her.”

He then directed his message to his daughter, “Aniah Blanchard daddy loves you and I am coming to find you just hold on sweetheart.”