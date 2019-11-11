White Woman Body Slammed Outside Of A Tennessee Popeyes After Calling Staff The N-Word

A white woman was recently body slammed in the parking lot of a Tennessee Popeyes after she reportedly unleashed a racist rant at employees of the restaurant.

It all went down at the chain’s Columbia location, and according to a witness, the woman was trying to dispute a charge on her receipt. The exchange turned into a heated verbal dispute that resulted in the middle-aged woman calling employees “n*****s” multiple times, reports CBS3.

Subsequently, she was followed out of the restaurant by several employees, including the man who would eventually pick her up and throw her down on the pavement.

The whole incident was captured in multiple videos that were uploaded to Twitter. In the footage, a man off-camera can be heard saying, "You in the wrong place saying the n-word."

The man who allegedly assaulted her has been identified by police as 29-year-old Deriance Hughes. He faces multiple aggravated assault charges. According to the woman’s attorney, she suffered nine fractures and including six broken ribs and a broken knee. He says the physical violence wasn’t justified by his client, Debra Staggs’, racist language.

"If she said something that she regrets, it doesn't give a grown man the right to chase her into the parking lot as she is trying to leave the store, and body slam a 55-year-old grandmother down on the concrete," the attorney said, according to ABC7.

Watch video of the incident below.