Police Identify And Charge Murder Suspect In Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Stabbing

A suspect has been identified and charged with the murder of a man who allegedly cut customers in line at a Maryland Popeyes location over the chain’s popular chicken sandwich.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, on Tuesday (Nov. 12), police identified Ricoh McClain, 30, for allegedly stabbing 28-year-old Tyrell Davis outside a Popeyes in Oxon Hill, Maryland, near Washington, D.C., NBC News reports.

“Ricoh McClain has been charged with first and second-degree murder of Mr. Kevin Davis,” a spokesperson from the Prince George’s County Police Department said, CBS Baltimore reports. “We’re asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating Mr. McClain.”

RELATED: Popeyes Customer Who Was Stabbed To Death After Dispute Has Been Identified

McClain reportedly got into an argument with Davis inside the Popeyes on Nov. 4 after the victim cut several people in a line designated specifically for those who were waiting to order the chain’s in-demand chicken sandwich.

Both men agreed to take the argument outside, and McClain allegedly stabbed Davis shortly after they exited the restaurant, NBC News reports.

First responders to the scene administered first aid to Davis until an ambulance arrived. He died a short time later, NBC News reports.

Police also report that they’ve known McClain’s identity since about 72 hours after the stabbing occurred but did not release his name or photo because they believed it would damage the investigation until all other efforts had been exhausted, CBS Baltimore reports.

A police officer who saw the surveillance images from the Popeyes location recognized McClain from previous investigation stops, the police department said Tuesday (Nov. 12), NBC News reports.

RELATED: Police Say Maryland Man Was Stabbed To Death After Argument Over Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

McClain remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Police said the suspect has former addresses in Washington, D.C., and Maryland and is believed to still be in the area. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information on his whereabouts that can lead to his arrest, ABC 7 reports.

In a statement to ABC, a Popeyes spokesperson said that the company was “very sad to hear about the tragedy.”