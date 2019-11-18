Syracuse University Suspends Fraternity Activities After Members Yelled N-Word At Black Student

Syracuse University suspended all fraternity activities for the remainder of the semester on Sunday (Nov. 17). The announcement comes after a Black woman reported a group of fraternity members yelling the N-word at her on Saturday (Nov. 16).

The Department of Public Safety has already identified those involved, members of Alpha Chi Rho.

CBS News reported that according to evidence from security cameras and eyewitnesses, the group verbally harassed the Black student by repeatedly shouting the N-word at her.

Although only Alpha Chi Rho was involved, Chancellor Kent Syverud explained in a statement that all fraternities will face the consequences.

“I have directed the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Affairs to suspend all social activities of fraternities on this campus for the remainder of the semester,” said Syverud in a statement to Syracuse students and faculty. The statement continued, “While only one fraternity may have been involved in this particular incident, given recent history, all fraternities must come together with the University community to reflect upon how to prevent recurrence of such seriously troubling behavior.”

This was the most recent incident of a string of racist acts on campus such as graffiti with racial slurs toward the Black and Asian communities across campus buildings.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for an investigation into the recent hate crimes. The incidents have since sparked protests on campus.

According to CNN, students staged a sit-in on Wednesday (Nov. 13) in response to the hate crimes this month. Nearly 300 students attended, plastering “#NotAgainSU” posters on the walls.

"We feel as though the only way to get results is through direct communication with university leaders and contact with the board of trustees, not through emails or pats on the back," Zoe Selesi, a Syracuse student, told CNN at the protest.

A petition is currently circulating through campus for the resignation of Chancellor Syverud due to students seeing a lack of changes to create a “safe, diverse and inclusive campus.” So far, it has nearly 1,500 signatures.

Following the school’s fraternity suspension, a University donor has offered a large reward “for evidence that leads to the apprehension of the individual or individuals responsible for these heinous acts,” according to the statement from Syverud.