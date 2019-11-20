Police Report Says FedEx Employee Was Dragged To Death

A FedEx employee was killed on the job when his leg was caught in a container door and he was dragged into a roller and knocked unconscious.

Duntate Young died on Nov. 13 in the early morning hours at a FedEx facility at the Memphis, Tennessee, airport, WGN 9 reports.

According to a coworker, a container door caught Young’s leg and dragged him five or six feet into a roller, where he was knocked unconscious, the Memphis International Airport police report stated, WGN 9 reports.

A security guard tried to perform CPR on the 23-year-old man until the fire department arrived, the report also stated. Young was later pronounced dead on arrival at Regional One Hospital, WGN 9 reports.

The man’s family has hired attorneys to investigate the accident further. The company is cooperating and providing video, WGN 9 reports.

According to WGN 9, FedEx racked up more than $150,000 in fines for over 24 Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) violations this year alone.

A FedEx spokesman said the investigation into Young’s death is ongoing and will last as long as it takes to get the facts, WGN 9 reports.