Aniah Blanchard’s Remains Reportedly Found In Alabama

Written by Paul Meara

The search for Aniah Blanchard has reportedly ended in tragedy after authorities found remains believed to be the 19-year-old in Macon County, Alabama. On Monday afternoon (November 25), District Attorney Brandon Hughes shared the news with WRBL News 3. “I can confirm that human remains have been found and we have good reason to suspect they are that of Aniah Blanchard,” Hughes told the news station. RELATED: Second Man Arrested And Charged In Kidnapping And Disappearance Of Aniah Blanchard Blanchard’s remains were found off Macon County Road 2, not far from New Hope Baptist Church. Auburn Police have released a statement following the discovery.

“During the course of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, investigators obtained information regarding the possible location of a body. On November 25, 2019, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Auburn Police, along with members of the Task Force, Lee County DA’s Office, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, ALEA and Montgomery County Sheriff Office, responded to a wooded area in the 38,000 block of County Road 2 in Shorter, Alabama. After a brief search by Investigators they located what appeared to be human remains several feet into the woodline. A complete investigation is underway by ALEA and Auburn Police to determine the identity and how the victim came to be at that location. The examination will explore if the remains are those of Aniah Blanchard who went missing on October 24, 2019.”

Monday’s tragic events come after the arrests of two suspects related to the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard. Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes told the Associated Press on Friday that 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher has been charged with first-degree kidnapping in Blanchard’s disappearance. Today, David Johnson Jr. was arrested and charged with Hindering Prosecution in Montgomery for his role in Aniah’s disappearance. Ibraheem Yazeed was the first suspect arrested after authorities received a tip. RELATED: Aniah Blanchard Abduction Witness Says Wife Told Him To ‘Stay Out Of It,’ Cried Over Not Coming Forward Sooner Blanchard was last seen on October 23 at a convenience store in Auburn, Alabama. The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division.