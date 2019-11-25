Remains Found In Alabama Confirmed As Missing 5-Year-Old Florida Girl Taylor Rose Williams

Remains discovered near the Alabama hometown of missing toddler Taylor Rose Williams’ mother Brianna Williams have been confirmed as those of the 5-year-old girl.

According to T.K. Waters, Chief of Investigations with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, DNA analysis reveals the remains found in Demopolis, Alabama are conclusively those of Taylor Williams.

Taylor was reported missing by her mother on November 6 and a body believed to be hers was discovered on November 12. Her cause of death is still under investigation, according to Waters.

Just hours after the young girl’s body was found in Alabama, her mother, Brianna Shontae Williams, was arrested and charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators.

Since the charges were filed, authorities claim Taylor’s mother has not been cooperating with them.

On Thursday (November 21), Brianna Williams was released from the hospital and transferred to the Duval County Jail.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told reporters that Brianna was charged at a Florida hospital after an “overdose of some sort.” She was in serious condition at the time.

“The suspect has been absentee booked at a local hospital after being admitted today due to an apparent overdose of some sort,” Sheriff Williams said, adding it was unclear whether the 27-year-old woman had attempted suicide.

“Only she knows that,” he added. “I know there was what appears to be an overdose or she’s ingested something. We don’t know as of yet.”

It’s unclear whether Brianna Williams will face any more charges now that her daughter has been confirmed dead.