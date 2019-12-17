16-Year-Old Bronx Girl Allegedly Staged Her Own Kidnapping

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Earlier today (December 17), news broke that a 16-year-old girl from the Bronx was kidnapped right in front of her mother.
The incident blew up on social media and stole many of Tuesday’s top headlines. Now, the NYPD 40th Precinct reports that the girl named Karol Sanchez has been found and is being returned to her family. Video later surfaced of Sanchez walking alongside law enforcement.
**UPDATE** Karol Sanchez has been located in the Bronx, she is safe and unharmed. Great work by the @NYPDnews and all of our federal partners. Thank you to everyone in the community for your assistance.— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) December 17, 2019
Minutes ago, news broke that Sanchez staged the whole incident. According to CBS2, the teen confessed that the whole thing was a hoax after being reunited with her family.
WATCH: Moment Karol Sanchez was reunited with her family after being kidnapped in the Bronx— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) December 17, 2019
pic.twitter.com/71kl1MoibB
No charges have been filed at this time, but police are looking for four male accomplices.
The surveillance video, which was released early Tuesday shows four men snatching the teen off of a Bronx street.
Surveillance video shows the moment 16-year-old Karol Sanchez was grabbed and pulled into a beige sedan by a group of men, police say.— PIX11 News (@PIX11News) December 17, 2019
Full story: https://t.co/a8rCvkI989 pic.twitter.com/wMERBDvveK
CBS2 reports that Sanchez staged the incident because she experienced “family issues” at home. The NYPD says they want to speak with everyone involved before deciding whether to press charges.
