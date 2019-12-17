16-Year-Old Bronx Girl Allegedly Staged Her Own Kidnapping

NYPD, Police cars, New York, Street, NYC

16-Year-Old Bronx Girl Allegedly Staged Her Own Kidnapping

Karol Sanchez reportedly confessed.

Published 9 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Earlier today (December 17), news broke that a 16-year-old girl from the Bronx was kidnapped right in front of her mother.

The incident blew up on social media and stole many of Tuesday’s top headlines. Now, the NYPD 40th Precinct reports that the girl named Karol Sanchez has been found and is being returned to her family. Video later surfaced of Sanchez walking alongside law enforcement.

Minutes ago, news broke that Sanchez staged the whole incident. According to CBS2, the teen confessed that the whole thing was a hoax after being reunited with her family.

RELATED: Amber Alert Issued For 16-Year-Old Girl Snatched Off Bronx Street By A Group Of Men In Front Of Mom

No charges have been filed at this time, but police are looking for four male accomplices.

The surveillance video, which was released early Tuesday shows four men snatching the teen off of a Bronx street.

CBS2 reports that Sanchez staged the incident because she experienced “family issues” at home. The NYPD says they want to speak with everyone involved before deciding whether to press charges.

Photo: zocik

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news