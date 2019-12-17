16-Year-Old Bronx Girl Allegedly Staged Her Own Kidnapping

Earlier today (December 17), news broke that a 16-year-old girl from the Bronx was kidnapped right in front of her mother.

The incident blew up on social media and stole many of Tuesday’s top headlines. Now, the NYPD 40th Precinct reports that the girl named Karol Sanchez has been found and is being returned to her family. Video later surfaced of Sanchez walking alongside law enforcement.