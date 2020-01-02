Obama And Trump Tie For America’s Most Admired Man Of 2019

This is the first time for Trump and the 12th for the former POTUS.

Published Yesterday

Written by Zayda Rivera

According to Gallup’s annual poll, America’s most-admired man in 2019 is a tie between former President Barack Obama and Donald Trump

This marks the first time Trump has earned the distinction on the poll, and the 12th time for Obama, ABC News reports

According to the survey, both Trump and Obama each earned 18% support among Americans as the man “living today in any part of the world” they admired most, ABC News reports. 

When broken down by partisan lines, 41% of Democrats, 12% of Independents, and 3% of Republicans chose Obama. For Trump, 45% of Republicans, 10% of Independents, and 2% of Democrats opted for him, ABC News reports. 

While neither Obama nor Trump commented about the tie on Twitter, they did post end of year tweets. 

On Monday (Dec. 30), Obama shared his “songs of the year” list “to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout.”

Trump, on the other hand, chose to end the year tweeting on Tuesday (Dec. 31) about his impeachment, calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the “most overrated person I know!”

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images and NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

