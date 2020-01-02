Obama And Trump Tie For America’s Most Admired Man Of 2019

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
According to Gallup’s annual poll, America’s most-admired man in 2019 is a tie between former President Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
This marks the first time Trump has earned the distinction on the poll, and the 12th time for Obama, ABC News reports.
According to the survey, both Trump and Obama each earned 18% support among Americans as the man “living today in any part of the world” they admired most, ABC News reports.
When broken down by partisan lines, 41% of Democrats, 12% of Independents, and 3% of Republicans chose Obama. For Trump, 45% of Republicans, 10% of Independents, and 2% of Democrats opted for him, ABC News reports.
While neither Obama nor Trump commented about the tie on Twitter, they did post end of year tweets.
On Monday (Dec. 30), Obama shared his “songs of the year” list “to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout.”
From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019
Trump, on the other hand, chose to end the year tweeting on Tuesday (Dec. 31) about his impeachment, calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the “most overrated person I know!”
Remember when Pelosi was screaming that President Trump is a danger to our nation and we must move quickly. They didn’t get one Republican House vote, and lost 3 Dems. They produced no case so now she doesn’t want to go to the Senate. She’s all lies. Most overrated person I know!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019
Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images and NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images
