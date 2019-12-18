'Say A PRAYER': Trump Asks For Prayers Ahead Of House Impeachment Vote

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Zayda Rivera

Hours before the House began proceedings to vote on Trump’s impeachment on Wednesday (Dec. 18), he tweeted, “Can you believe that I will be impeached today…”

Trump added how his possible impeachment is thanks to “the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

Rep. James Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, explained his support of the impeachment as the only way to fulfill his oath of office that calls for defense of the Constitution against “all enemies foreign and domestic,” CNN reports.

“It is my sincere belief that under the circumstances that bring us here today, that it is only one path for us to take to fulfill that oath,” Clyburn said, CNN reports. “Today, we have a President who seems to believe he is a king or above the law. My faith leads me to take very seriously the following word of our oath to faithfully discharge the duties of the office so help me God.” 

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi headed to the House floor, she told a reporter she felt “sad” before declining to answer any other questions, CNN reports. 

Republican Rep. Tom Cole, the ranking member of the rules committee, said he doesn’t believe the allegations against Trump “actually rise to the level of an impeachable offense,” CNN reports.

House Democrats charged Trump with abuse of power in the Ukraine affair and obstruction of Congress.

The day the charges were announced, Trump took to Twitter calling it a “WITCH HUNT!” In another post that day, he said the charges were “Ridiculous.” 

That same day Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said Trump “consistently puts himself above the country.”

The articles of impeachment against Trump mark the fourth time in U.S. history that this has occurred. 

Trump’s articles of impeachment follow Andrew Johnson in 1868, Richard Nixon in 1974 and Bill Clinton in 1998.

The Senate acquitted Johnson, Nixon resigned before he could be formally impeached, and Clinton was also acquitted by the Senate in 1999.

On Wednesday (Dec. 18), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, said, “This country is waiting to see whether these House Democrats will give into the temptation that every House in modern history has managed to resist and misuse the solemn process of impeachment to blow off partisan steam.” 

According to the New York Times, final votes on the charges against Trump, the two articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- are expected this evening. 

For some, the vote can’t come soon enough. 

