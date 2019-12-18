'Say A PRAYER': Trump Asks For Prayers Ahead Of House Impeachment Vote

Hours before the House began proceedings to vote on Trump’s impeachment on Wednesday (Dec. 18), he tweeted, “Can you believe that I will be impeached today…”

Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!

Trump added how his possible impeachment is thanks to “the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”

Rep. James Clyburn, a Democrat from South Carolina, explained his support of the impeachment as the only way to fulfill his oath of office that calls for defense of the Constitution against “all enemies foreign and domestic,” CNN reports.

“It is my sincere belief that under the circumstances that bring us here today, that it is only one path for us to take to fulfill that oath,” Clyburn said, CNN reports. “Today, we have a President who seems to believe he is a king or above the law. My faith leads me to take very seriously the following word of our oath to faithfully discharge the duties of the office so help me God.”

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi headed to the House floor, she told a reporter she felt “sad” before declining to answer any other questions, CNN reports.

Republican Rep. Tom Cole, the ranking member of the rules committee, said he doesn’t believe the allegations against Trump “actually rise to the level of an impeachable offense,” CNN reports.