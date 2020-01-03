NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s Tennessee Home Resigns

The white NYPD cop who was sentenced to 15 days in jail for breaking into a Black woman’s Tennessee home and yelling racial slurs at her has quit the force, according to NBC.

According to acting Deputy Commissioner for Public Information Devora Kaye, officer Michael Reynolds was to report to headquarters on Jan. 2 to start the official disciplinary process, CNN reported.

"Instead, he has quit the New York City Police Department effective immediately," Kaye said, according to CNN. "He will receive no pension or health benefits, nor will he be allowed to carry a firearm. His actions are wholly inconsistent with the values and standards the New York City Police Department expects and demands of its officers."

Reynolds’ decision comes after a protest outside of NYPD headquarters calling for his resignation.

In July 2018, Reynolds and two other officers allegedly broke into Conese Halliburton’s Nashville home and threatened her family with racial slurs, CNN reports. The officers were attending a bachelor’s party next door.

According to CNN, Halliburton’s attorney says she is appreciative of the community outreach since the incident.

"Ms. Halliburton appreciates the outpouring of support she has received, and she is relieved that ex-officer Reynolds will never be able to terrorize anyone or abuse his authority as a law enforcement official ever again," attorney Daniel Horwitz said in a statement to CNN.

Reynolds has not made any public statements. According to CNN, he is set to report for his jail term on Jan. 15 and will be on unsupervised probation for nearly three years.