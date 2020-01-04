Colin Kaepernick Tweets About ‘American Terrorist Attacks’ Following Iran Strike

Written by Tweety Elitou

Colin Kaepernick is refusing to stay silent after the news broke that Donald Trump ordered a drone strike that killed top Iranian commander, Gen. Qasem Soleimani. RELATED | Iran Vows ‘Harsh Retaliation' After US Kills Top General In Strike Ordered By Trump “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” Kaepernick tweeted on Saturday (Jan. 4).

In a separate tweet, the former NFL quarterback and activist proclaimed, “America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad,” adding, “America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

With over 46K likes, 11K retweets, and 18K comments combined on the tweets, it seems as though the 32-year-old struck a nerve with Twitter followers. While his comments were met with mixed reactions, we are sure this is not the last time Kaepernick will use his large social media platform to voice his opinions.