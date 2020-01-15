Highlights From The Final Democratic Debate Before The Iowa Caucuses

Written by Zayda Rivera

Six candidates took the stage Tuesday (Jan. 14) evening for the last Democratic presidential debate ahead of the Iowa caucuses. While there was a civil mood overall, the candidates -- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and billionaire businessman Tom Steyer -- did make their positions clear before the Feb. 3 voting gets underway. Here are some key takeaways from the debate:

Buttigieg Said There Are Black Voters “Supporting Me” CNN reporter Abby Phillips asked Buttigieg about his lack of Black support among expected primary voters, and he responded that his backing from that community starts at home, the Los Angeles Times reports. “Is it possible Black voters have gotten to know you and have simply decided to choose another candidate?” Phillips asked, the New York Times reports.

“The Black voters who know me best are supporting me,” he said, citing supporters from South Bend, Ind., the Los Angeles Times reports. “The biggest mistake we could make is take Black votes for granted, and I never will,” Buttigieg added. He made his bid with voters “of color” again during his closing statement. “If you’re a person of color who has felt taken for granted and let down by the old politics, join me,” he said. “No matter how you’re used to voting, if you have trouble looking your kids in the eye and explaining this president, join me. This is our chance.”

Warren Made Her Point About A Woman As Commander-In-Chief

The Warren-Sanders spat was fresh in everyone’s mind, and the Massachusetts senator didn’t hesitate to use stats to support her position about whether a woman can beat Trump. When Warren was asked about her account of a private meeting with Sanders in 2018 when he reportedly “disagreed” with her about a woman being able to win the presidency, she pointed out an undeniable fact.

"This question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised, and it's time for us to attack it head on," Warren said, CNN reports. "I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people's winning record. So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage: Collectively, they have lost 10 elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they've been in are the women." The Chicago Tribune reports, Sanders responded, “Does anybody in their right mind think a woman can’t be elected president? Of course a woman can win."

The tension wasn’t immediately apparent on stage until after the debate ended when Warren reportedly snubbed Sanders, who had his hand extended to shake her hand and video showed she declined, the Chicago Tribune reports.

Biden’s Support From Black Voters Is Still Strong

Biden made it clear that among his opponents that he was the candidate with the most long-standing support from Black voters. That went unchallenged on Tuesday night’s debate stage, CNN reports. According to CNN, if Biden has strong performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, he could be hard to beat since the primary will shift to more diverse electorates after those two states.

Biden also poked fun at how well he does with Trump. “Look, I’ve been the object of Donald Trump’s affection now more than anyone else on this stage,” he said. “I’ve taken all the hits he’s delivered, and I’m only getting stronger in the polls.”

United States-Iran Conflict The candidates agreed that the issue with Iran starts with Trump. “Make no mistake, the situation with Iran is a crisis of Donald Trump’s own making,” Biden said.

Klobuchar said if she were elected president she would “prevent further escalation” with Iran.

Steyer said, “Mr. Trump has no strategy,” when dealing with the Middle East.

Impeachment Looming The candidates also agreed on their support of the impeachment proceedings, the Los Angeles Times reports. Biden said any complications the proceedings creates for the campaign are “irrelevant,” the Los Angeles Times reports. “There is no choice but for [Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and the House to move,” Biden said. The former vice president went on to include how the impeachment is linked to personal attacks on himself and his son.

“I understand how these guys are in this Republican Party,” Biden said, the Los Angeles Times reports. “They’ve gone after — savaged — my surviving son, have gone after me, told lies your networks and others won’t even carry on television because they’re flat-out lies. And I did my job. The question is whether or not he did his job, and he hasn’t done his job.… I can’t hold a grudge. I have to be able to not only fight but also heal.”

Republicans have savaged my only surviving son. They’ve spread lies about me that networks won’t even carry. It doesn’t matter if they go after me.



The Los Angeles Times reports that Klobuchar called the impeachment hearings a “decency check” for the nation, adding that if Congress were to shy away from this trial it might as well crown Trump king.

For Warren, missed time on the campaign trail for the impeachment hearings isn’t something she’s worried about, saying, “Some things are more important than politics,” the Los Angeles Times reports.