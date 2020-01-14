Pelosi Says House Will Vote Wednesday To Name Impeachment Managers And Send Articles To The Senate

Written by Zayda Rivera

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that preparations for the impeachment trial will begin this week.

The Washington Post reports that Pelosi said there will be a vote Wednesday on a resolution appointing House impeachment managers and transmitting the articles of impeachment to the Senate. This will allow the trial of President Trump to begin this week, the Washington Post reports.

However, it’s still up in the air whether the trial will include witnesses and who might be summoned to testify as senators in the chamber controlled by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have been maneuvering behind the scenes, the Washington Post reports. Senate Majority Whip John Thune is doubtful the trial will begin this week, the Washington Post reports. He expects the Senate will engage in preliminary aspects this week but won’t begin the trial until after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

“I suspect that what will happen is, we’ll do the swearing in and all that ... and then probably start the trial next week, I would guess,” Thune told the Washington Post. “My guess is that we’ll preserve the holiday, and we’ll be back the day after.” The Washington Post reports that Trump is scheduled to deliver a State of the Union address in the House chamber on Feb. 4, and Thune said it’s unclear whether the trial will be completed by that time.