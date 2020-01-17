Black Student Suspended For ‘Insubordination’ After He Questioned An Order To Cut His Braids

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A Catholic school in Chula Vista, California, suspended a Black student after he questioned why he had to cut his braids.
According to his mother, Melissa Harden, her son was given an in-school suspension for “arguing and insubordination” after he questioned the order, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Harden’s son attends Mater Dei High School and, according to the school, his braided hair is out of compliance with the school’s dress code, The Tribune reports.
“My son has the right to not cut his hair. He has beautiful hair,” Harden told The Tribune.
Her son missed three days of school because he would not cut his hair, which was above the collar but fell below his eyebrows, according to The Tribune.
The publication reports that after the incident was publicized on social media, school leadership changed their minds and told Harden that they would allow her son to return to school without making any changes to his hair. They are also removing the suspension from his record.
The Catholic school referred all questions about the incident to the Diocese of San Diego, whose spokesman Kevin Eckery told The Tribune, “I think everything is resolved to everybody’s satisfaction.”
BET reached out to the Diocese of San Diego for comment.
