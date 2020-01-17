Black Student Suspended For ‘Insubordination’ After He Questioned An Order To Cut His Braids

A Catholic school in Chula Vista, California, suspended a Black student after he questioned why he had to cut his braids.

According to his mother, Melissa Harden, her son was given an in-school suspension for “arguing and insubordination” after he questioned the order, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Harden’s son attends Mater Dei High School and, according to the school, his braided hair is out of compliance with the school’s dress code, The Tribune reports.