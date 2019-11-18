Black Michigan Girl Denied School Picture Because Of Her Red Braids Gets Special Photo Shoot

A Chicago photographer traveled hours to offer his services to rebuild the confidence of a third-grader who was denied the right to take her school picture because of her hair.

In early October, Marian Scott, 8, went to school ready to pose and smile for her school photo, but was told she couldn’t participate in picture day because her red braids violated school code.

Photographer Jermaine Horton drove hours from Chicago to Jackson, Michigan, which is a little over 200 miles apart, to make things right for Marian, ABC 7 reports.

Horton was joined by dozens of other professionals, who all wanted to make the little girl feel special, just the way she is, ABC 7 reports.

“Confidence is a process, especially when you are rebuilding someone’s confidence, especially a child because they are so fragile,” Horton told ABC 7.