Kellyanne Conway Suggests Martin Luther King Jr. Would Oppose Donald Trump’s Impeachment

Written by Zayda Rivera

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Kellyanne Conway responded to a question about Donald Trump’s lack of commemoration by saying the iconic civil rights leader wouldn’t have wanted to see an impeachment. Dr. King’s eldest son responded to TMZ saying his father “respected the law.” The Washington Post reports Conway told reporters Monday (Jan. 20), “I don’t think it was within Dr. King’s vision to have Americans dragged through a process where the president is not going to be removed from office, is not being charged with bribery, extortion, high crimes or misdemeanors.”

Her comment was in response to a question from NBC News correspondent Geoff Bennett about why the president’s public schedule of events on the holiday did not include any functions meant to commemorate King. “The president … agrees with many of the things that Dr. Martin Luther King stood for and agreed with for many years, including unity and equality,” she told Bennett. “He’s not the one tearing the country apart through an impeachment process and a lack of substance that really is very shameful at this point.”

WATCH: Asked about President Trump observing #MLKDay today, Kellyanne Conway discusses MLK's values and the impeachment effort against President Trump. pic.twitter.com/jwnrIO5OVt — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 21, 2020

The civil rights leader’s son Martin Luther King III responded, telling TMZ, “Well, I don’t know where my father nor does she know where he would be. What I do know is that he respected the law ... and if Congress came to the conclusion that there’s an abuse of power he would not stand in the way and say, ‘no this is wrong.’” MLK III continued, “He would not want to divide the country but … I think that unfortunately, something has gone awry in the country because people are always on both sides and they have a right to be that way. But none of us are above the law whether its the president or anybody.”