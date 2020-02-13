Botham Jean’s Colleagues Pledge To Combat Workplace Racial Violence

Dallas employees of PricewaterhouseCoopers, the company Botham Jean worked for before he was killed in 2018, entered a bus decked out with virtual reality headsets, touchscreen tables and cameras that contained content aimed at helping them recognize their own unconscious bias.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the bus has been touring America since November 2018 as a part of an effort called CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion. It was launched by the consulting giant shortly after Jean died in a police shooting. Wednesday (February 12) was the first time the tour visited Jean’s home office.

“Unconscious biases are the little judgments we make about people, their ability, their character without knowing anything about them,” CEO Action crew member Ryan Mosher said of the bus.

The bus will make its way across Texas for the next three weeks before setting up shop at SXSW in March. It has already made 119 stops at companies that signed the CEO Action pledge to incorporate diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

More than 900 CEOs across 85 different industries have taken the campaign’s pledge. “This is an opportunity for people to see that they have bias because we all have bias,” said PwC managing partner Scott Moore.

“As chief executives and business leaders, we may not have the power to stop tragedies like what happened to Bo from happening again," wrote PwC Chairman Tim Ryan in an op-ed in the Dallas Morning News. “However, we do have power and influence, and there is a lot we can do to address implicit bias in order to make our workplaces and communities more just, equitable and inclusive.”



Jean, 26, was shot to death by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in his own apartment. She was found guilty last November and sentenced to 10 years in prison.