Morehouse Becomes First HBCU To Have A Polo Team

Morehouse College is making history as the all-male historically Black college has become the first HBCU to create a polo team.

Amy Fraser, Director of Intercollegiate/Interscholastic Polo, affirmed the team’s official status and sent an official welcome to them, saying, “We would like to officially welcome Morehouse College to the family. Morehouse will be playing out of the Atlanta Regional Polo Center with Jolie Liston and Frankie Questel.”

Rian Toussaint, Jayson Palmer, Justin Wynn and Caleb Cherry make up the polo team, which was organized by Miguel Wilson who also founded the non-profit organization Ride to the Olympics.

The team also has started its own Instagram account, and in its first post, congratulated the men for “making history.”

“Say hello to our Polo Team! These men are making history as the World’s FIRST polo team ever to be created at an HBCU,” the post’s caption read. ”All made possible by visionary and co-founder @miguelwilsoncollection alongside co-founder and team captain @cabester99official.”