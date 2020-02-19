George Zimmerman Is Suing Pete Buttigieg And Elizabeth Warren For Tweets They Made About Trayvon Martin

George Zimmerman, the man who killed Trayvon Martin in 2012, is reportedly suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg for comments each made about Martin’s death.

Newsweek reports the suit claims the two 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls defamed Zimmerman by attributing the teen’s death to “fear” and “gun violence,” among other causes.

The suit names two tweets posted by the candidates. The first, by Warren, honors Trayvon’s family. "My heart goes out to [Martin's mother] @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon's family and friends,” Warren tweeted. “He should still be with us today. We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children-especially young Black boys-can grow up safe and free.”