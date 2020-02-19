George Zimmerman Is Suing Pete Buttigieg And Elizabeth Warren For Tweets They Made About Trayvon Martin

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
George Zimmerman, the man who killed Trayvon Martin in 2012, is reportedly suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg for comments each made about Martin’s death.
Newsweek reports the suit claims the two 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls defamed Zimmerman by attributing the teen’s death to “fear” and “gun violence,” among other causes.
The suit names two tweets posted by the candidates. The first, by Warren, honors Trayvon’s family. "My heart goes out to [Martin's mother] @SybrinaFulton and Trayvon's family and friends,” Warren tweeted. “He should still be with us today. We need to end gun violence and racism. And we need to build a world where all of our children-especially young Black boys-can grow up safe and free.”
Buttigieg’s tweet remembered Martin earlier this month in honor of his 25th birthday. “Trayvon Martin would have been 25 today,” he wrote. “How many 25th birthdays have been stolen from us by white supremacy, gun violence, prejudice, and fear?”
"The only 'fear' Zimmerman experienced, as established in the 2013 trial and well-covered in the media, was in the context of Zimmerman believing he might go unconscious and die from the repeated beating of his head against the sidewalk pavement or by choking to death from the blood going down his throat due to his broken nose during the beating by Martin," Zimmerman's attorney, Larry Klayman, wrote in court documents that accuse the two candidates of pursuing a "political agenda to garner votes in the Black community."
He continues: “It is high time that the cheap and harmful use of the race card by politicians of all stripes be made to cease and desist. Their despicable ‘race tactics’ are not only causing great harm to persons such as my client George Zimmerman, but also are damaging relations between Black and white Americans who are all brothers.”
Zimmerman, according to the suit, is seeking damage “in excess of $265 million exclusive of interest, costs and attorneys’ fees.”
Warren nor Buttigieg have yet publicly spoken out about the lawsuit.
(Image: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
