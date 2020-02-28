Jay-Z And Yo Gotti File Another Lawsuit Against Mississippi Prisons

Hip hop stars Jay-Z and Yo Gotti are filing a second lawsuit against the Mississippi Department of Corrections surrounding the southern state's prison at Parchman, where at least 10 inmates have died since the start of 2020.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 150 inmates in the prison, which is formally known as the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. It alleges "barbaric" conditions within the facility, including food contaminated with rat feces and cockroaches, flooded cells and lack of medical care.

Team Roc, in a news release, called for the MDOC to address the health and safety conditions within 90 days.

