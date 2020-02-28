Jay-Z And Yo Gotti File Another Lawsuit Against Mississippi Prisons

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Hip hop stars Jay-Z and Yo Gotti are filing a second lawsuit against the Mississippi Department of Corrections surrounding the southern state's prison at Parchman, where at least 10 inmates have died since the start of 2020.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 150 inmates in the prison, which is formally known as the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. It alleges "barbaric" conditions within the facility, including food contaminated with rat feces and cockroaches, flooded cells and lack of medical care.
Team Roc, in a news release, called for the MDOC to address the health and safety conditions within 90 days.
RELATED: Jay-Z And Yo Gotti Threaten To Sue Mississippi Over ‘Inhumane And Unconstitutional’ Prison Conditions
Last month, the two Roc Nation rappers assisted two dozen inmates file another class-action lawsuit against the prison that attributed to the deaths of inmates from the "culmination of years of severe understaffing and neglect."
"The game plan is to get change," Yo Gotti told CNN. "To make sure the Mississippi prison be [sic] held accountable to treat the prisoners like humans and not have them living in inhumane conditions."
Photo Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS