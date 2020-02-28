Jay-Z And Yo Gotti File Another Lawsuit Against Mississippi Prisons

during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Jay-Z And Yo Gotti File Another Lawsuit Against Mississippi Prisons

The suit is on behalf of 150 inmates living in ‘filth and dilapidation.’

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Hip hop stars Jay-Z and Yo Gotti are filing a second lawsuit against the Mississippi Department of Corrections surrounding the southern state's prison at Parchman, where at least 10 inmates have died since the start of 2020.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 150 inmates in the prison, which is formally known as the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. It alleges "barbaric" conditions within the facility, including food contaminated with rat feces and cockroaches, flooded cells and lack of medical care.

Team Roc, in a news release, called for the MDOC to address the health and safety conditions within 90 days.

RELATED: Jay-Z And Yo Gotti Threaten To Sue Mississippi Over ‘Inhumane And Unconstitutional’ Prison Conditions

Last month, the two Roc Nation rappers assisted two dozen inmates file another class-action lawsuit against the prison that attributed to the deaths of inmates from the "culmination of years of severe understaffing and neglect."

"The game plan is to get change," Yo Gotti told CNN. "To make sure the Mississippi prison be [sic] held accountable to treat the prisoners like humans and not have them living in inhumane conditions."

Photo Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news