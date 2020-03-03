Coronavirus: NBA Tells Players No Fan High-Fiving And Autographs

COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, continues to spread all over the world and many organizations and companies are taking extra precautions.

Now, NBA players are being told to avoid high-fiving fans and autographing items.

A memo from the National Basketball Association read, "The health and safety of NBA players, coaches, staff, and fans is paramount. Working with infectious disease experts, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are providing the following information for players related to the coronavirus outbreak.”

Players were told to restrict physical contact by doing fist bumps instead of shaking hands and avoid signing any items.

The memo also detailed the importance of handwashing, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, updating vaccinations and avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

According to CNN, there are currently 102 cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States and six people have died.



According to USA Today, on Tuesday (March 3), the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said, "We should be cautious and take appropriate measures to prepare and protect ourselves, but we should not be afraid. We've been through this before, and no place in the world is better prepared to handle this challenge."

Trump has downplayed the coronavirus on social media. He claims the virus is “under control” and will disappear when the weather gets warmer. Trump is reportedly meeting with the CDC on Friday.