COVID-19 Disproportionately Affecting Black Men In Milwaukee -- Including One Of Its Favorites

Lawrence Riley was described as a father figure for many in his neighborhood, serving as a surrogate for many who did not have a dad growing up.

“He was an iron man,” his son Elvaughn told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “He was big, big, big in the community.”



But despite the love the 6-foot-5 gentle giant gave to the world around him, the 66-year-old retired Milwaukee firefighter and Navy Vietnam veteran died from complications of COVID-19 on March 19, the first coronavirus death in the city, which health officials say has somehow disproportionately affected Black men there.



In fact, the majority of confirmed cases of the disease involve middle-aged African American men. The first three deaths in Milwaukee, including Riley, were all Black men in their 50s or 60s. Each had prior conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, and high blood pressure. Riley had all three of those and had suffered three strokes, in addition to a back injury that forced his retirement in 1990.