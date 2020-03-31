How To Watch Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater During Coronavirus Lockdown

The anniversary for Alvin Ailey’s very first dance performance was celebrated on Monday (March 30) and to celebrate the legendary dance company’s success, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, has begun streaming performances online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The streaming series event kicked off with the airing of Ailey’s 2015 film that focused on the iconic piece “Revelations,” as reported by the New York Daily News. An online “Ailey for All” portal has been created for fans to search through archival performances, dance classes, and original short films produced by the dancers.