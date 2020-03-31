How To Watch Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater During Coronavirus Lockdown

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
The anniversary for Alvin Ailey’s very first dance performance was celebrated on Monday (March 30) and to celebrate the legendary dance company’s success, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, has begun streaming performances online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The streaming series event kicked off with the airing of Ailey’s 2015 film that focused on the iconic piece “Revelations,” as reported by the New York Daily News. An online “Ailey for All” portal has been created for fans to search through archival performances, dance classes, and original short films produced by the dancers.
“As we move forward, together the Ailey organization will continue to find ways to build community, inspire with Ailley’s artistry, and celebrate the indomitable human spirit through dance,” the company said in a statement.
“Ailey for All” is set for regularly scheduled weekly performances each Thursday starting on April 2 at 7 p.m. Highlights from the company include Rennie Harris’ “Lazarus,” Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison’s “Divining,” Camille A. Brown’s “City of Rain,” and Yannick Lebrun’s “Saa Magni.”
You can visit the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater portal here.
Photo Credit: Donna Ward/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS