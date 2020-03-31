BET House Party Presents: Dance Class With Beyoncé's Choreographer JaQuel Knight

Join BET’s House Party series on IG Live Tuesday for a virtual dance class!

Queen Bey’s choreographer JaQuel Knight will help you get into formation with an unforgettable dance lesson. JaQuel Knight is known as the man behind Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)," which won him his first MTV Moonman at the 2009 Video Music Awards for Best Choreography. The video also went on to win that year’s MTV Video of the Year and BET’s Video of the Year Award in 2009. He received recognition for the choreography, which was thought to be “genius and innovative.” Then went on to choreograph Beyoncé's second single, "Diva," from the I Am…Sasha Fierce album, as well as her 2009 - 2010 "I Am…" world tour.

Spread the word using #BETHOUSEPARTY and tune into @BET on Instagram on Tuesday, March 31 at 2:05 PM EST/ 11:05 AM PT.!

The BET House Party IG Live series will feature daily programming designed to inspire, entertain and empower our community. From musical performances and DJ sets to master classes and lifestyle hacks, follow @BET for the daily schedule.