Future 40: Entrepreneur Keisha Smith Proved Applesauce Isn't Just For Kids

Keisha Smith is the founder and CEO of Sanaia Applesauce, a gourmet applesauce company. As an entrepreneur, she is redefining snacking with her dairy-free, all-natural applesauce company. With 99 percent of the market focused on children, she has made a push toward keeping the taste buds of applesauce-loving adults in mind too.

Sanaia produces applesauce inspired by some of the Bahamian flavors from her childhood like guavas, tamarinds, hibiscus, ginger, blackberry, lavender and pear. What started off as her mixing up a college snack to combat homesickness has now turned into a brand that can be found at Walmart and on Amazon.

“Being an entrepreneur is not just about hustle, but it's really accepting that you're breaking the mold,” Smith-Jeremie told BET. "And that means that every solution that you can come up with, no matter how unconventional you have to pursue it, because you don't know where the yes is going to come from, where the breakthrough is going to come from."