Coalition of Black Groups Use #CountMeBlack To Urge 2020 Census Participation

April 1 is Census Day and a number of organizations are encouraging African Americans to fill out their 2020 Census forms, which allows the Black community to be properly enumerated, made eligible for federal funds and correct political apportionment.

The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation’s Unity Diaspora Coalition, and the National Urban League’s Black Census Roundtable, have joined with more than 40 state and local organizations for Black Census Week to get the message out. The groups are using the social media hashtag #CountMeBlack to spur participation, according to Black Enterprise.

“These are indeed trying times for our nation, as we endure the uncertainty of the COVID-19 global pandemic, said Melanie Campbell, president and CEO of the NCBCP in a statement. “It is times like these that stress even more that each and every person needs to be counted so that we receive the resources and assistance that are due for our communities.”

#CountMeBlack is circulating around social media and the Twitterverse is responding.