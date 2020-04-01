Facebook's Diversity Recruiter Sues The Company For $100 Million

There have been many stories about Facebook's whitewashed corporate culture and the lack of diversity in its ranks. Now, the woman who was hired to fix those issues, Anastasia Boone Talton, is herself suing the mega-corporation for discrimination.

Talton, who was hired by Facebook as a "senior talent acquisition specialist" focused on diversifying the company's workforce amid rising public criticism, is suing the company for $100 million. According to court documents filed by Talton and obtained by the Daily Mail, "the complaint for damages accuses Facebook of eight offenses including discrimination and harassment, failure to accommodate her disability, retaliation, wrongful termination and breach of contract. She has requested a trial by jury.”

Talton also posted a video to social media, detailing the complaints in a statement read by her attorney:

"I'm here with my client, Anastasia Boone Talton, a senior talent acquisition specialist, who was hired to diversify Facebook," she says. "We are here to announce that Ms. Boone Talton was not able to do her job, and as such she will be filing a case for $100 million against Facebook in the San Mateo Superior Court."

The lawyer added, "[Facebook] would simply fly out a candidate just to make the quota of saying that they interviewed at least one diverse candidate, but nine times out of ten, that person was not hired."

The statement also claims that Talton was personally discriminated against during her tenure at the company.

"When Ms. Boone Talton complained to management, she was shunned, she was kept out of diversity planning meetings, she wasn't given her Facebook anniversary balloon, and she was kept away from extra curricular activities that other employers were able to do, such as go to happy hours and outings as a team," her lawyer says in the video.

Watch the full video below: