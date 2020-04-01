MSNBC Host Craig Melvin And Pastor T.D. Jakes Have A Moment of Prayer

MSNBC host Craig Melvin surprised viewers on Monday (March 30) when he asked Pastor Bishop T.D. Jakes to lead them in a prayer.

Jakes, founder and senior pastor of The Potter's House Church in Dallas, was a guest on the live broadcast to discuss the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the nation thus far.

During the conversation, Melvin stopped suddenly to invite Jakes to conduct a prayer for viewers in light of the troubling times.

“For folks who weren’t able to get to church yesterday,” Melvin said during the program. “I’ve never actually done this on the air, but can you lead us in prayer?”

And Jakes gladly accepted. He shared the following prayer:

“Our Father and our God, we bow our heads to you in humility, understanding that we are not competent in and of ourselves to handle this kind of global calamity. We look to you, Lord, to be the source, the strength, the help, the light that we need, strengthen our first responders, strengthen even our broadcast people, strengthen all of us whose lives have been devastated and disrupted and give us the peace that passes all understanding. In Christ's name we pray, Amen.”

Watch the touching moment below.