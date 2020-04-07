Future 40: Meet Sweet Dames Founder Genelle Drayton

Genelle Drayton is the owner and baker of Sweet Dames Artisan Confections, a gourmet dessert shop. After a 10-year career in sports marketing and entertainment, she decided to take a chance and build a company that specializes in "an inspired dessert indulgence."

She is a culinary entrepreneur in an industry where women and people of color are underrepresented.

“Don't be afraid to take the leap because there's never going to be an ideal time,” Drayton told BET. “There's never going to be an ideal moment. So everything is not going to be in place, and that's okay.”

Although Drayton has experience in all sweet treats from wedding cakes to custom cookies, she specializes in macaroons. Her famous Cocomallow Sandwiches combine her love for mixing traditional and Carribean flavors. Her gourmet macarooons were voted one of the Top Five Desserts in NYC PopMarkets.

The company is named after her grandparents, Henry and Daisy Dames. Drayton calls it her tribute to them. "Our home was always filled with company food, great food. So, Sweet Dames is an extension of that experience and making people feel good," said Drayton.

Drayton prides her successes on her ability to research and educate herself on the science of baking, which helps her improve Sweet Dames moving forward.